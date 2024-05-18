A pressure group known as Taraba Youths and Women Mobilization and Awareness are raising the alarm over proliferation of illegal arms and drug abuse among youths in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Jalingo, the group through its spokesman Victor Bulus said they are joining efforts with governor Kefas led administration to ride the state of youths restiveness.

The group recently reached out to a sizeable number of youths in the cultist temples, brothels and even in shanties housing miscreants, and were educated on the consequences of illegal possession of weapons and involvement in criminal activities.