In the coming days, peace may return permanently to Bassa local government area of Plateau state

The resurgence of insecurity has recently increased, but the special task force known as Operation Safe Haven says there are already plans that would end insecurity in the troubled areas.

One of the plans put together by the leadership of the special task force known as operation save haven is the inauguration of a 17-man peace committee.

Their mission is to implement modalities toward achieving lasting peace in troubled communities of Bassa local government area.

Many lives and properties were lost years ago in the Irigwe Chiefdom following a series of invasions by suspected bandits.

The area recorded some level of peace and normalcy for some time and then came the resurgence of attacks, killings, and destruction of properties.

That is why the 17 people that were carefully selected from the Irigwe and Fulani communities have been inaugurated by the GOC 3 division and Commander Operation Safe Haven.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang commended the leadership of Operation Safe Haven for this measure.

Some stakeholders present at the event also applauded the effort and assured the GOC of their commitment to working within the guidelines to achieve lasting peace in the areas.

The committee members were tasked with ensuring the implementation of the recommendations within the 3 months period given to them.