There is need for government and development partners to increase inclusion of persons living with disabilities in their policies and programs to give them a sense of belonging.

This and more are were views of stakeholders at a strategic advocacy meeting organised to promote the rights of people living with disabilities in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital.

Nigeria’s National Population Commission says an estimated 19 million Nigerians are living with disabilities.

Research reveals that people living with disability are more likely to experience extreme poverty in Nigeria due to lack of inclusion.

Out of this figure, the northeast has the highest number of persons living with disability, especially made worse by years of insurgency.

Stakeholders from various sectors in the state have agreed to establish a state level disability inclusion advocacy committee.

They called for equal opportunity for people leaving with disability.

The government believes this move will enable people living with disability contribute their quota to the development of the society.

The project tends to strengthen inclusion and protection of women and girls living with disabilities within humanitarian response framework across Borno and Yobe states.