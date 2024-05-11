The All Progressive Congress, APC Galadima Ward in Gusau Local Government area of Zamfara state has announced the suspension of the state party Chairman, Tukur Danfulani.

The ward’s executive officers announced the Suspension at a press conference in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara state

Sixteen out of the twenty seven Ward officials who signed for the suspension cited poor Leadership quality, and other vices as reasons for the suspension.

They are also accusing Danfulani of creating disunity in the party which according to them has created two factions of the APC in the state which may lead the the party towards destruction.

“We are the authentic executives of Galadima ward and we have passed a vote of no confidence and imposed a suspension on Tukur Danfulani Mai Katako for series of reasons.

” Sixteen of us have signed the suspension notice and we will forward same to all relevant authorities”

“Allowing him to continue with the, leadership of the party will not help the party especially in the coming elections because Danfulani doesn’t care about the welfare of members and supporters of the party and does not even respond to phone calls from party officials nor supporters”

While passing their vote of no confidence on Tukur Danfulani, executives of the APC Galadima Ward is calling on the National Headquarters of the party to appoint a caretaker chairman for the party in Zamfara who will lead with all sense of responsibility and forge the party ahead.

The suspension of the Zamfara state APC Chairman, Tukur Danfulani is coming at a there are rumours of emergence of two factional leadership of the party in the state

The All Progressive Congress, APC is an opposition party in Zamfara after loosing the Governorship seat and majority of the Members of the state House of Assembly in the 2023 General election.