President Bola Tinubu has commissioned a Lithium processing factory in Nasarawa State.

The Facility which is a project of the Nasarawa State Government and a Chinese Company is Nigeria’s first and largest Lithium Processing Plant with a capacity of about 4000 metric tonnes a day situated in Nasarawa state.

The Commissioning of the edifice took place at Kama Otto in Nasarawa Local Government Area where President Tinubu was represented by the President of the Senate .

Nigeria hits another milestone on its quest to diversify the economy from its dependence on proceeds from crude oil as Nassarawa State launches one of the largest lithium processing Plant .

Lithium is one of the most sort after material used to create strong, portable Rechargeable batteries that can power electric cars .

This notable achievement by Nassarawa State which is among state with a large deposit of Lithium Ore sets the tone for the transition from fossil fuel and put the country on the global map .

At the Commissioning Ceremony Nassarawa State , Nigeria’s President represented by the President of the Nigerian Senate , is excited about the prospects and opportunities that this project presents, especially in actualising the.renewed hope agenda of the Tinubu administration.

The President also commends the partnership Between the Nassarawa state Government and other investors for leveraging on the potentials in the mining sector to grow the country’s GDP.

Governor of Nassarawa State as well as the Minister of Solid Minerals believe the benefits of Lithium and other mineral resources will enhance maximum utilisation of the product and fast track economic growth and development.

The commissioning of the lithium processing plant also had in attendance

some federal lawmakers, former leaders of the state, traditional rulers and the governor of Kogi state.