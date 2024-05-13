The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) North-Central Zone has appealed to the Federal Government to implement measures to rectify the non-remittance of the deducted funds, including the transfer of outstanding contributions and loan deductions of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University staff to the Federal Mortgage Bank.

This is one of the resolve to the issues raised at the 10th Regular

Zonal Executive Council (ZEC) meeting held in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

This gathering is used to deliberate on some critical issues affecting the Zone, the Union and the Nigerian University system.

The failure to Integrate Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to remit over 28 months of contributions and loan deductions of staff of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi.

The introduction of cybersecurity levy and more issues were deliberated upon.

The council also frowns at the proposed amendment that the Benue State University Establishment Law to compel ASUU-BSU and SSANU-BSU to give at least three months’ notice before commencement of any strike action.

They call on the Benue State House of Assembly to expunge from the Bill as SSANU is a registered trade union which is regulated by the Labour Act on the Exclusive List of the National Assembly.

The event didn’t end without an appreciation to the Government

for the increment in salaries which they observed with dismay, certain irregularities in the implementation for state owned universities.

