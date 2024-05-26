The House of Representatives Committee on North East Development Commission has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done so far by the commission towards improving the living condition of survivors of the 13 year Boko Haram Insurgency.

Chairman of the committee Usman Zanna disclosed this to journalists after going round to inspect completed and ongoing projects by the commission in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

It was an assessment visit by the house committee on North East Development Commission to checkmate activities of the commission, its achievements and challenges.

The committee’s first port of call was the 22.5km Jere bowl road project which connects five major farming communities in the state.

Once completed, the 13.5 billion naira project will afford farmers easy access to their farmlands.

The committee is impressed with this development.

The House committee also visited areas of interventions by the NEDC in various sectors of Education, Healthcare and Infrastructure.

It says the NEDC deserves more funding to enable it to achieve its mandate.

Managing Director of the Commission Mohammed Alkali also led the committee to the Alau Dam site where reconstruction has commenced to repair the damaged portion which is also a major project by the commission.

The Alau Dam has a capacity of more than 100,000 liters of water when rehabilitated, which would mitigate issues of flooding and improve agricultural activity in the state.