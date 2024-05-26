A two-storey building, Imperial mall having Cartege cinemas and other businesses in it, has been gutted by fire in Asaba the Delta state capital.

Fire fighters battled to put out the inferno which raged for hours damaging goods and property worth hundreds of millions of naira.

The fume emanating from the two-storey building revealed the intensity of the raging fire inside .

The fire was first noticed by workers inside when it began.

Firefighters from state, federal government agencies, and Asaba Airport tried to put out the fire while looking for methods to approach the inside of the structure, which had been burning for hours.

