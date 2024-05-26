Various speakers at the second pre- convocation lecture of the federal University in Gusau, Zamfara state have identified Relocation of Boko Haram Insurgents to the North West, Porous Borders, illegal Migrants and Importation of light weapons, Corruption by border officials, Poverty and illiteracy as responsible for the rising security challenge in the the region

These have also contributed to the level of attacks on schools in the northwest and part of the north central regions

Schools in northern Nigeria have continued to suffer attacks by armed men and this has negatively affected learning in the region.

So many Students and lecturers from different schools in the North West zone have been kidnapped, some lost their lives, others regained freedom while many are still in the hands of their captors

But at a second pre-convocation lecture of the Federal University, Gusau, Speakers were bold to attributes the rampaging attacks on schools to so many factors.

Katsina state Governor Dikko Radda who doubles as the 2nd pre-Convocation lecturer alongside his Zamfara state Counterpart Dauda lawal said Insecurity remains a major threat to Educational development.

Dr. Radda however explained that a good number of schools in the region have been shutdown as a result of insecurity.

On his part, the vice chancellor of the Federal University Gusau, says the choice of the pre-Convocation lecture is apt considering the current security situation of schools in the region

Some legacy projects under the watch of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Mu’azu Abubakar were Inaugurated by the representative of President Bola Tinubu and other Governors present