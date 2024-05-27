The entertainment industry has lost another top Nollywood player with the demise of one of its leading directors, Reginald Ebere.Veteran entertainer and actor, Segun Arinze broke the news on Nollywood Giants, a WhatsApp platform created for notable Nigerian entertainers on Sunday, where he lamented the painful loss of Ebere.

National Secretary of Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Perekeme Odon also confirmed the sad news.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our dear brother and colleague, Mr. Reginald Ebere,” Odon said while announcing the passing of the director.

The statement said details about his burial would be forwarded on the platform.

Ebere’s colleagues have been paying tributes on the deceased. It is reported that the deceased was the writer behind the famous 2001 movie, Issakaba.