15 People have regained their freedom after their captors were engaged by a joint security team in Abuja.

Kidnappers had invaded an emerging estate in Dawaki Abuja on Sunday night kidnapping at least 17 people.

A joint security force comprising the Police, DSS and Soldiers from the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade gave the kidnappers a hot pursuit into the Ushafa and Shishipe Hills as they made away with their captives.

The ensuing gunfight forced the kidnappers to flee leaving behind their captives.

Some of the rescued victims have been reunited with their families.