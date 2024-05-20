Over 1500 former Niger Delta agitators who are now workers of a Pipeline Surveillance Contractor in securing Oil pipelines are appealing to the federal government not to disengage the company to boost crude oil production.

They say the federal government should disregard any rumour about the performance of the company as those peddling rumour are mischief makers who want to disrupt the peace enjoyed in the region.

The former agitators in Delta State are now engaged to secure crude Oil pipelines in the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo communities.

They work for Pipeline infrastructure Nigeria Limited that has been contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company limited to secured the Trans-Benin river pipeline and the Trans-Forcados pipeline.

This has yielded 99% production of crude oil with zero theft.

They are shocked by the rumour of inefficiency about their employer.

They have over the years discovered and removed illegal connections on these pipelines which prompted extension of the contract to other pipelines.

They are now appealing for more jobs to ensure crude oil theft is eliminated.

The target of President Bola Tinubu in crude oil production is 2 million barrels per day which these workers believe it is achievable.