The growing disconnect between the police and the public has raised genuine concerns among stakeholders hence the need for citizens engagement on police reform.

Stakeholders harp on reforms that will transform Nigerian police into a more effective and community-oriented service within the context of the south east.

At a two day citizens engagement on police reform in Nigeria are policymakers, law enforcement officials, civil society organizations and community leaders.

Their presence underscores the importance of the dialogue and commitment to seeing a safer and just Nigeria.

The Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation Gad Peter set the tone for the discussion by noting that the engagement at the end of day will develop actionable solutions for police reform in Nigeria.

For the Nigerian police and other stakeholders, the conversation should be continuous for comprehensive and sustainable reforms that will transform the police force into a more effective, transparent and community-oriented service.

The conversation which centred on public safety and security gave opportunity for security agencies to state their challenges in the cause of discharging their constitutional roles and CSOs to also express their concerns to form a synergy to achieve a responsible and responsive police force in Nigeria.