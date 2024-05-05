The Imo State Police Command has inaugurated over one hundred personnel as school protection squad to ensure safety in schools across the State.

Launching the programme under the Safer School Initiative of the Nigerian police at City Secondary School in Owerri, the commissioner of Police said it will enhance safety of students, teachers and educational institutions across the federation.

In recent times, schools especially in Northern Nigeria have been the target of bandits as vulnerable students are held hostage by their abductors and often times huge ransoms are paid.

To avert this trend, authorities of the Nigerian police came up with the Safer School Initiative to ensure safety of lives and property in schools.

This the commissioner of Police in Imo State has deployed over one hundred school protection squad with modern devices to ensure safety in schools.

For the commissioner of education in Imo State, John Nwadike, the initiative will play a crucial role in enhancing safety and avert any eventuality that may arise in any school in the State.

The Nigerian police in Imo State believe through collaborative efforts from the public, a secured and conducive learning environment can be achieved for every child in Imo and the country at large.