Terror Group Boko Haram has released a video featuring Reverend Paul Musa, the resident pastor of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in LCC Gamboru Ngala, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram militants along with his wife on March 14, 2023.

The Video show Rev. Musa and his wife in captivity, pleading with the Federal government of Nigeria to help secure their release.

Rev. Musa asked the government of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for assistance, stressing the dire need for their intervention in securing his freedom and that of his wife.