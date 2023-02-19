The family and friends of Leah Sharibu have held a special prayer service for her release from captivity 5 years on from her abduction as one of the Dapchi School girls.

They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his promise and secure her release before the end of his tenure on May 29th.

Founder of Leah foundation and Gideon & Funmi Para-Mallam hurged Nigerians to vote for a presidential candidate who has the best interest of Nigerians.

They noted that no presidential candidate has ever mentioned in the cause of their campaign how they will secure her release and the release of others held captive by Boko haram

President Buhari had promised to ensure that Leah Sharibu is released but has not lived up to his promise.

The Whereabouts and condition of Leah they say are unknown.

It will be recalled that Leah Sharibu was abducted from her Secondary School in Dapchi Yobe State with dozens of Other girls by members of the Boko Haram Terror splinter group ISWAP in 2017 but was not released following an allegation that she was kept against her will while Others were freed because she did not renounce her faith for freedom.

She has since remained in captivity with many stories coming up periodically about her allegedly giving birth to Children.

She was alleged to have been married off to a Terrorist Commander.