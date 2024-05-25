Over one thousand persons have benefited from the second edition of the free medical outreach organized by Sundry market limited owners of market square in conjunction with PROhealth international.

The five day free medical programme in Benin City features general consultation, general and specialized surgeries, Eye consultations and surgeries, Dental consultation and procedures amongst others

The Sundry Market Ltd, owners of market Square limited and PROhealth international, a renowned company in the country, has once again shown their commitment to social responsibility by providing free medical outreach.

With the aim of bridging the gap of medical difficulties that many individuals face, the company has taken a proactive approach to improve access to essential healthcare services.

The representative of the companies say they believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their financial status.

They maintained that medical difficulties can pose a significant challenge for many individuals and families, and the company wants to make a positive impact by offering free medical outreach programs ….

Some of the beneficiaries say they are extremely grateful to the organizers for the free medical treatment without any financial burden on them.

This is a wake up call to several corporate organisations to take up these kinds of gesture and assist the government’s in improving the living standards of their host communities