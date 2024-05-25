Vice President Kashim Shettima has declared that Nigeria is ready to tap from the $130 billion global hydrogen market through a partnership with the Republic of Germany in the development of its green energy sector.

Senator Shettima said this when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a German delegation led by a member of German Parliament and Hydrogen Commissioner, Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Mr Till Mansmann.

Nigeria already has an energy transition plan, and the administration of President Bola Tinubu is already implementing policies that brings the country closer to an inclusive economic growth for a. Sustainable world.

According to vice President Kashim Shettima, the meeting is about leveraging opportunities to advance Nigeria’s hydrogen market in line with its renewable energy objectives and the global energy transition plan from fossil to green sources.

VP Shettima is optimistic that if Nigeria gets its acts right, the entire African continent will equally get it right.

He commended Germany for the sacrifice and empathy the European country has shown towards other countries in different areas,.

Earlier, Head of the German Delegation/Member of German Parliament and Hydrogen Commissioner, Mansmann, said collaboration with Nigeria and institutions like the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is crucial for achieving the goals outlined in Germany’s National Hydrogen Strategy.

He talked about the role of universities in fostering innovation and nurturing future talent and acknowledged Nigeria’s significant potential in the field of green energy, particularly hydrogen production.

Mansmann said, “About 30 countries in Africa have the potential for green energy, especially hydrogen, and Nigeria is one of the most powerful countries in this field.”

Germany’s transition to carbon neutrality by 2045 requires a significant shift towards green energy imports., the European economic powerhouse is already considering great potentials in Africa and Nigeria.