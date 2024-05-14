Over 100 persons displaced in Kopa village in Lavun local council of Niger state.



Locals call for police intervention to avoid escalation of crisis.

Over 100 persons have been displaced in fresh attacks in kopa community in a fresh leadership tussle between the Emizhitsu gbogbo and Emi zhitsu yisa ruling houses following the death of the last village head Mohammed Gbogbo in march 2024.

In a petition filed by the zhitsu gbogbo ruling house represented by Mr Philip Yisa, the kopa community has long practiced a rotational ascendancy system of election into the office of the village head, Ndazhitsua.

After the death of the last village head it was the turn of the Emi Zhitsu Gbogbo to ascend the throne but this was truncated by one Mohammed Yisa who parades himself as the new village head.

The issue was further presented before the Etsu Nupe Yahaya Abubakar who is the paramount ruler of the Nupe kingdom. He ordered the immediate abdication of the office by Mr Yisa and ordered that the rightful ruling house Emi Zhitsu Gbogbo to present the next village head.

This decision has led to attacks on kopa community and displacement of people, suspected hoodlums attacked the locals with weapons and destroyed and houses and means of livelihoods.

The commissioner of police in Niger state has ordered for arrest of those involved in inciting violence but none has been made yet.

According to sources the people are still displaced and in fear of returning to their homes.