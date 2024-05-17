The Nigerian Youth Employment Skill Acquisition Funds (NYESAF) in collaboration with the World Bank has assured youths of the plan to empower two hundred thousand young Nigerians as part of efforts to improve the Nation’s skills development ecosystem .

Both parties seek to reduce unemployment in Nigeria .

This was disclosed at a one day workshop in Abuja .

Nigeria has the second highest number of unemployed youths in the world .

Statistics show that Nigerian youths aged fifteen to twenty nine do not have relevant skills required for the labour market .

This has increased the rate of unemployment to 53.40 percent.

This is why the workshop between Nigerian Youth Employment Skills Acquisition Funds and the World Bank is crucial as it identifies the trade and skills in the six geo political zones focusing on skills , needs, and demands .

The Training will last for about seven months and the youths will get certificates as they hope to promote productivity , and self employment .

NYESAF will partner with private and public training service providers in order to achieve this.