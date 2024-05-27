The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into a train derailment that occurred yesterday, May 26, 2024, at Jere Station, involving the passenger train KA2/loco 2702 en route to Idu Station, Abuja from Rigasa Station, Kaduna.

The train departed Rigasa at 8:00 AM with 685 passengers and crew onboard.

At approximately 9:28 AM, the train approached Jere Station. While navigating a switch point north of Jere Station, the baggage van (BVA) and one passenger coach derailed.

The derailed coaches were dragged approximately 86 feet from the switchpoint before coming to a stop.

Crew members onboard included 2 drivers (1 at the front and 1 at the rear locomotive), 2 train guards, 3 travelling ticket collectors (TTC), 20 police escorts (2 at each coach), and 4 bomb disposal unit members.

The train consisted of 10 coaches, 1 baggage van (BVA), and 2 locomotives (1 at the front and 1 at the rear).

Thankfully, no passengers or crew members were injured. Following the incident, all passengers safely disembarked and were transported with the rear locomotive and the remaining 8 coaches to Abuja, where they arrived at 12:32 PM, slightly behind the scheduled arrival time of 10:17 AM.

The front locomotive, the derailed BVA, the derailed coach, and another unaffected coach remained at the site of the incident.

Preliminary fact-finding undertaken by our Investigators revealed that the train was travelling at a speed of 90 km/h in the section leading up to Jere Station and reduced to 23 km/h on approach to the station.

However, immediately after the Northern change point at Jere Station, the BVA and a coach of the train derailed.

The NSIB’s investigation seeks to determine the circumstances that led to the derailment. The investigation will examine factors such as the train’s speed, track conditions, mechanical components, and operational procedures.

As part of the investigation process, the NSIB will collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), to analyse data from the On-Train Monitoring Recorder (OTMR) and other critical sources of information.

“The safety of passengers and crew is paramount, and NSIB is committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to prevent reoccurrence and improve the safety of our railway systems,” stated Captain Alex Badeh Jr., Director General of NSIB.

“Our priority is to determine the derailment’s root cause(s) and make safety recommendations to enhance the safety of railway operations in Nigeria and prevent reoccurrence.”

The Bureau is committed to conducting a comprehensive and transparent investigation, adhering to international standards and best practices. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The NSIB urges the public to exercise patience and refrain from speculating on the causes of the derailment until the investigation is concluded and factual findings are presented.