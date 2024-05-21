A number of teams in the top-tier Nigeria Premier Football League countenance exit from this year’s President Federation Cup as the Round of 32 matches hold across the country on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
Former champions Lobi Stars and Shooting Stars battle in Awka while holders Bendel Insurance are up in arms against Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as Plateau United and Sunshine Stars test might also in Abuja.
Katsina United square up to Bayelsa United in Abuja as well, while CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finalists Rivers United throw their weight up against Niger Tornadoes.
Giant-killers Hammola FC and Inter Lagos are at each other’s jugular in Ibadan, while former CAF Champions League winners Enyimba must guard their loins against free-scoring FC One Rocket in Yenagoa, and Enugu is the battleground for the confrontation between Warri Wolves and Kwara United.
MEN’S ROUND OF 32 FIXTURES
Bendel Insurance (Edo) Vs Wikki Tourists (Bauchi) – Abuja Area 3 – 22/05/24 – 4pm
EFCC FC (FCT) Vs Edel FC (Anambra) – Ilorin – 22/05/24 – 4pm
ABS FC (Kwara) Vs Kebbi United (Kebbi) – Abuja Goal Project – 23/05/24 – 4pm
Akwa United (Akwa Ibom) Vs Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) – Abuja Bwari – 23/05/24 – 4pm
Gombe United (Gombe) Vs El-Kanemi Warriors (Borno) – Kaduna – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Lobi Stars (Benue) Vs Shooting Stars (Oyo) – Awka – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Ikorodu City (Lagos) Vs Coal City (Enugu) – Benin City – 23/05/24 – 4pm
Hammola Int’l (Osun) Vs Inter Lagos (Lagos) – Ibadan – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Warri Wolves (Delta) Vs Kwara United (Kwara) – Enugu – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Abia Warriors (Abia) Vs Sporting Supreme (FCT) – Benin City – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Nasarawa United (Nasarawa) Vs Sokoto United (Sokoto) – Kano – 22/05/24 – 4pm
FC One Rocket (Akwa Ibom) Vs Enyimba FC (Abia) – Yenagoa – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Plateau United (Plateau) Vs Sunshine Stars (Ondo) – Abuja Goal Project – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Rivers United (Rivers) Vs Niger Tornadoes (Niger) – Auchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Katsina United (Katsina) Vs Bayelsa United (Bayelsa) – Abuja Bwari – 22/05/24 – 4pm
Doma United (Gombe) Vs Kano Pillars (Kano) – Bauchi – 22/05/24 – 4pm