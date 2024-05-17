The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum Inuwa Yahaya has challenged the wives of the nineteen northern governors to use their position to change the narrative on the rate of drug abuse and the high number of children out of school in the region.

The Gombe state governor issued the challenge before the kickoff of the meeting of the northern governor’s wives in Gombe.

Wives of the nineteen northern governors converged in Gombe to chart a path forward and find solutions to burning issues in their region.

Top of their priority is the high rate of substance abuse, out-of-school children, and environmental degradation.

But first, the governors’ wives paid a courtesy call to the Gombe state governor to share their vision for a new northern Nigeria.

Governor Yahaya encouraged them to galvanise other women and deploy their resources to transform the northern region and leave a worthy legacy.

The advocacy for conservation and tree planting took center stage after a public lecture on the dangers of substance abuse.

After the engagements, these influential women promised to take their campaign for a better northern Nigeria back to their states.