Vice President Kashim Shettima says President Bola Tinubu’s administration is determined to eradicate corruption without fear or favouritism.

He said this at the Second Edition of The Chronicle Roundtable in Abuja.

The event was focused on examining how president Tinubu’s administration’s economic and social agenda will transform Nigeria.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion-commended the administration’s establishment of a central coordination delivery unit to track the performance of programmes, policies and key interventions of the Federal Government.

On his part, the CEO of 2nd Chronicle Newspaper, said the need to critically analyse government policies and programmes was not just an expectation from the media but indeed borne out of the necessity to collectively contribute in shaping the nation’s development trajectory.

For the administration, the Renewed Hope Agenda document will be reviewed and integrated into the medium and long-term development framework of the country.