Two individuals are currently fighting for their lives at a private hospital after a school-turned-residential building in the Ketu area of Lagos partially collapsed on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at Agboye Estate on Oduntan Street, Ketu, which consists of over 800 rooms and houses hundreds of residents. The collapse was triggered by heavy rainfall that had been ongoing for several hours.

On Sunday afternoon, as residents were still trying to salvage their belongings, the building crumbled again, destroying another structure inside the compound before collapsing completely.

The development sent panic across the area, forcing hundreds of families and individuals residing in the building to vacate the premises.

During a visit to the affected building on Sunday evening, dozens of residents were seen moving their belongings in different directions as officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency cordoned off the premises.

The affected compound housing several defective buildings had been marked for demolition by Lagos officials before the ciollapse.

In most of the blocks constructed only inches away from each other, at least 12 rooms shared a single toilet and bathroom.

On average, two persons occupy each room, bringing the number of users of a single toilet to 24.

The building according to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, is partial.

Read Below the Situation Report From LASEMA..

SITUATION REPORT REGARDING COLLAPSED BUILDING AT 47/49 ODUNTAN STREET, KOSOFE

Upon arrival of the Agency’s responders at the incident scene, a 2-storey building and a 4-storey building situated beside each other was found to have collapsed at the aforementioned address.

Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that the collapse could be attributed to ageing and poor maintenance on the part of the owner.

Further investigation revealed that the staircase of the building caved in.

Unfortunately, a male adult fell due to the impact of the collapse from the topmost floor, and has been taken to the hospital.

Residents of the building have been asked to vacate the building under the supervision of the combined team of LASEMA, RRS, LABSCA and LNSC, in order to avert further secondary incident.

However, the said building will be pulled down as it has failed structural integrity test as confirmed by LABSCA official at the scene, hence posing a threat to the public and adjoining buildings.

The Agency’s response team/paramedics, RRS, LABSCA and LNSC are on ground at the incident scene working together to salvage the situation.

Operation ongoing.

Updates to follow

Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu

PS LASEMA