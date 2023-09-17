Congolese government has dismissed rumours of a coup attempt against President Denis Sasou Nguesso.

Thierry Moungalla, the country’s minister of information, spoke on the alleged attempt via a message posted on the X platform tweet on Sunday.

President Sasou Nguessou a former Military leader has been in power for decades and returned after deposing former President Pascal Lissouba in a Coup following clashes the Congolese Military and the Scorpion Militia loyal to him as a former Military Leader in 1997.

He was originally President from 1979 to 1992 and was succeeded by Pascal Lissouba who he later deposed.

The alleged attempt follows on from recent successful Coup De Tat in Mali, Gabon, Burkina Faso and Niger all former French colonies in the last 3 years with the Gabonese and Nigerien Coups taking place within the last 3 Months.

