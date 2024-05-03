Police authorities have paraded the suspected mastermind of the terrorist attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train, as well as gun runners and fabricators captured in Kaduna a few months ago.

To improve overall security, the police announced plans to begin night aerial monitoring in the six geopolitical zones.

Force Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi joined the Kaduna Command as they paraded the suspects arrested in the state from January to April this year.

Over 200 suspects were presented, with a significant number of them apprehended in communities along the Abuja-Kaduna route.

Most of them are under 30 years old.

Among the them is Mande, the mastermind behind the 2022 train attack, along with two other accomplices.

Weapon fabricators and gun runners were also arrested.

The police promised to intensify operations to clamp down on their activities

The Force PRO also revealed that the IGP Kayode Egbetokun has procured air assets, and the police are set to begin nationwide night aerial surveillance.

The police appeals to citizens to continue cooperating with them as they escalate efforts to rid the nation of dissidents and criminals.