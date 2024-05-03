The Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, has warned that enterprises who create poor products will face legal consequences.

The Minister, who was in Kano and Jigawa states on a business visit, also stated that the government is working relentlessly to secure adequate water supply in various areas of the country.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev in company of other top government officials at the Ministry, arrived in Kano to inspect and interact with the staff of one of the factories in Kano that produce water pipes and tanks.

The minister warned that factories that are engaged in the production of substandard water distribution materials would be dealt with accordingly.

The Minister’s next destination was the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority to commission some completed projects.

The projects were part of efforts to provide dividends of democracy to all and sundry under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu aimed at increasing access to safe and potable water supply.

The Minister was also in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa state to commission 100,000 litres corrugated overhead steel water tank serviced boreholes powered by hybrid solar inverter.