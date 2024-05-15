The troops of North East Operation Hadin Kai have killed a top commander of Boko Haram popularly known as TAHIR BAGA, in continuation of their major offensive at terrorists enclaves in Sambisa Forest.

A source Zagazola Makama told TVC News that Tahir was shot dead when the Nigerian troops are having major operation codenamed: Operation Desert Sanity III, in the forest.

During the operation, 14 persons comprising of 4 women and 10 children were rescued from captivity.

The terrorists weapons, explosives and motorcycles were also recovered.

Tahir Baga, was a close Ally to Abubakar Shekau and was among the first sets who founded the Boko Haram movement in Maiduguri in the year 2009.