The secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume says Nigeria needs foreign direct investments and development partners who will promote its strength, products brands, goods, and services thereby creating economic development.

He said this at a meeting with Stakeholders in the Energy Sector and Real Estate on Buy Nigeria Project, the SGF says it will help create economic development for Nigeria.

Over time, Nigerian products have suffered rejections when exported outside the country.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control in 2023 revealed a list of goods rejected abroad, they blamed the rejection on non-adherence to standardised clearance procedures by stakeholders.

As part of efforts to ensure that Nigerian products compete favourable outside and within the country, the federal government introduced the Buy made in Nigeria products.

These goods and services are part of a Project with the objective to ensure that Nigerian goods and services are accepted and used worldwide.

As part of the project, it is meeting with Stakeholders in the Energy Sector and Real Estate to expose them to the rudiments of ensuring standards and best practices.

These Stakeholders believed that the initiative is timely to help boost investment in their sector.

Sectors like industrialisation, energy, science, technology, innovation, education, agriculture and Agro -allies commodities have been mapped to serve as a catalysts for the project.