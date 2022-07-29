Gov Bello seeks foreign direct investment from Turkey

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is meeting with business leaders in Turkey’s Sakarya province in an effort to attract foreign direct investment to Niger state.

This is in continuation of the bilateral talks that began in Abuja to bring investment to the state in healthcare and the environment.

Most economies aim to increase their foreign direct investment due to its significance in fostering economic growth.

As foreign investors establish new businesses in the host nation, more jobs are created, increasing income, purchasing power, and the nation’s economy as a whole.

As a result, the Niger State Government is looking for opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships in healthcare, agriculture, livestock, infrastructure, renewable energy, ICT, and hospitality.

If these collaborations are successful, the state’s goal is to empower youth and women, promote a clean and healthy environment, and increase internally generated revenue.

Governor Bello’s visit is a follow up to a meeting earlier held in Abuja on strengthening bilateral trade.

The delegation also visited some facilities in Sakarya Province that could be replicated in Niger.

As a result, the state government and the Sakarya Province reached an agreement in principle on the continuation of bilateral talks and joint cooperation.