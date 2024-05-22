Japa syndrome is the movement of people to the foreign land for greener pastures.

This has no doubt affected the medical profession in Nigeria. But, the Lagos government is about to find a lasting solution to the brain drain.

Commissions for health, Akin Abayomi said this during a ministerial press briefing on Wednesday.

It’s the turn of the ministry of health to brief journalists on the first year of the second term in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

For the media, their achievements cannot come without questioning.

The Nigeria Medical Association in its statistics says Nigeria has one doctor to 10, 000 patients, which is a far cry from the WHO recommendation of 1 doctor to 600 patients.

But, what is the Lagos government doing differently to stop the brain drain?

Following the previous successes recorded with the Ebola virus disease and the Covid 19 pandemic, Prof Abayomi reacted to the WHO warning about the risk of the next pandemic and the HPAI, Highly Pathogenic Avien Influenza that is highly contagious and often deadly.

The commissioner said notable projects that are currently in construction includes: the new 150-bed Massey Children’s Specialist Hospital, the 280-bed Ojo General Hospital, the 500-bed Ketu Ejinrin Mental Health Institute and the 120 bed Shomolu General Hospital.

He also adds the state is also committed to meeting the standard of The National target for 1 PHC per Ward.