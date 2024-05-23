Stakeholders in elections have been tasked to be more acquainted with the Electoral Act and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in order to educate the public and save the country from controversies and tension that come with the electoral processes.

This was the focus of discussion at a seminar on the Electoral Act in Lagos state organized by the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa of Media (PAACA) for traditional leaders, religious institutions, and legal practitioners.

The course was intended to provide the necessary ability ahead of the upcoming elections.

Nigeria has a history of very difficult and contentious elections. Practically every election has been perceived as marred by poor organization and electoral malpractices.

These challenges are attributable to weak institutions, including weak legal frameworks; poor political culture; lack of respect for rules; and attempts to bribe voters.

At this event ,Traditional leaders , representatives of Religious Institutions bared their overwhelming desire for electoral reforms ahead of the next elections.

In view of the pre-election, election day and post-election issues , the need for every Nigerian to have the knowledge of the electoral act is penitent . Also highlighted was the need for more participation of women in elections .

Electoral reforms are essential for maintaining and improving the health of a democracy, ensuring that it remains responsive, representative, and accountable to its citizens’ diverse needs and interests.