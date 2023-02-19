Ahead of the Presidential poll, a group known as National youths For Asiwaju is calling on Nigerians to vote right by casting their ballots for Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, 25th of February as he is well prepared for the top job more than other contenders.

Members of group who were in Warri to sensitize electorate on how to validly cast their votes on Election Day, also distributed relief package to 2022 flood victims.

It is few days to the Presidential election and this youth group is educating electorate on how to vote correctly to avoid cases of void votes which was qbout 4% in the 2019 election

Advertisement

The group urges Nigerians to cast their ballot for the right presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he has a sterling track record more than others contending for the post.

The National Youths For Asiwaju also reached out to victims of the 2022 flood as special relief packages were handed to them.

Advertisement

BUHARI URGES NIGERIANS TO SUPPORT TINUBU IN VIDEO

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday sent a message home from Addis Ababa, saying he is fully aware of hardship some policies of government, “which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country” had caused and appealed for further patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease them.

Advertisement

In a video recording to shore up support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the upcoming elections a few days ahead, the President thanked Nigerians for electing him to be President for two terms, and urged them to vote for the APC flag bearer because “he is reliable and I know he will build on our achievements.”

In the campaign message to voters, the President specifically put a call on “our traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents to warn their followers and wards alike, to not allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble.

Advertisement

“I want to assure you that the Government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes. I am therefore appealing to everyone to give them the necessary support.

Advertisement

“Fellow Nigerians, I want to use this opportunity to once again thank you for electing me to be your President on two occasions.

“I am not a contestant in this election, but my party, the All Progressives Congress, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. As I mentioned before, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, who loves the people and the development of our country.

Advertisement

“I am calling on all of you to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable and I trust he will build on our achievements.

Advertisement

“Finally, I want to once again assure you that I am fully aware of the current hardship you are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

“I am appealing to you to exercise further patience as we take appropriate measures to ease these hardships. God willing, there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Advertisement

The President emphasized that the APC presidential candidate has demonstrated his commitment to the development of the country and the well-being of its people.

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a video message to shore up support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming election.

the President thanked Nigerians for electing him to be President for two terms, and urged them to vote for the APC flag bearer because “he is reliable and will build on the achievements of his administration.

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in Adiss Ababa where he is attending the 36th African Union Summit, he says though he is not a contestant in this election, but his party, the All Progressives Congress, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He insists Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria, he loves the people and the development of the country.

Advertisement

The President emphasized that the APC presidential candidate has demonstrated his commitment to the development of the country and the well-being of its people.

In the campaign message to voters, the President specifically called on traditional rulers, religious leaders and parents to warn their followers and wards alike, to not allow themselves to be used by a few to foment trouble.

Advertisement

He assureed that the Government has taken adequate security measures to allow everyone to come out and cast their votes and appealed to everyone to give the necessary support.

President Buhari acknowledged that he is fully aware of the current hardship Nigerians are facing as a result of some policies of the government which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country.

Advertisement

He appealed to citizens to exercise further patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease these hardships, he believes there will be light at the end of the tunnel