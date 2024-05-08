The Management of Terminal 2 of Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA2), says they have plans to expand their terminal facilities and improve technology to enhance security.

Speaking at a media parley to commemorate the terminal’s 17th year in Lagos, Bicourtney Aviation Services says it handles between 6,000 and 7,000 passengers daily.

The acting chief operating officer at MMA2, Remi Jibodu, says the regional operation when eventually launched at the terminal will boost their revenue through transit flights, drive economic growth by creating more jobs and enhance connectivity