In the coming days, Almajiri’s in Zamfara state will be taken off the streets.

This is because the government says it has completed the construction of modern Tsangaya (Almajiri Schools) in the three Senatorial zones of the state

The aim is also to upgrade the Almajiri system of education to conform with the formal system of education that provides technical skills.

The current administration of Governor Dauda Lawal in Zamfara has joined in the quest to Modernise the Almajiri system of education in the state.

Children of school age and above roam the streets in tattered clothes begging, scavenging and doing all sorts of odd jobs to earn a living.

For some of these children, their parents are not resident in the state, so they have to travel far in search of knowledge and a means of livelihood.

Now, the Zamfara state government wants to do things differently by reducing the number of out-of-school children, street begging and providing technical skills that will make them self-reliant in the future

The Zamfara state commissioner for Education, Wadatau Madawaki reveals other benefits of the projects.

The school according to authorities has enough classrooms, 22 hostels to accommodate 255 students among other features.

The Three Tsangaya known as Almajiri Schools are located in Gummi Local government area for Zamfara West Senatorial district, In Kaura Namoda for The North and Gusau for the Central Senatorial Zone.