The Minister of Steel development, Shuaib Abubakar-Audu says the federal government will soon roll out a 10-year development plan for the steel sector, including establishing industrial parks within the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The steel minister disclosed this in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, when he paid an official visit to one the largest indigenous steel industries in Nigeria.

This is one of the largest indigenous steel industries located in Jimba Oja on outskirts of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The steel sector plays a critical role in the growth and development of a country as it provides the materials needed for building infrastructure, automobile and a bedrock of industrialization.

The minister and his team inspected the industry and was impressed with the huge investment in the indigenous steel industry.

He said the steel sector is one of the sectors that president Bola Ahmed Tinubu intends to use to develop a one-trillion dollar economy.

He also spoke on plans of the Federal government on the Ajaokuta steel company.

The minister had earlier paid visits to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulugambari and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The metal and steel sector is expected to facilitate industrialisation and massive empowerment opportunities when fully tapped into.