Government at all levels have been advised to introduce technology into healthcare delivery across the country.

This advise was handed down at a meeting of medical personnel held in Lagos to discuss issues affecting the sector.

Digitization has become a major force since the advent of technology.

The internet has democratised access to information, and the health tech industry is seen as a fast-growing market worldwide.

Practitioners here are of the opinion that the health sector in Nigeria is seeing very gradual disruption in digital innovations.

In 2018, the World Health Organisation estimated that there are 3.81 doctors per 10,000 population in Nigeria.

This is more worrisome when extended to specialist doctors.

Health practitioners here say if technology is appropriately applied, it will address brain drain in Nigeria’s health system.

In this age of technological advancement, medical practitioners believe investment in infrastructure will help boost the health sector in the country.