Lagos State government has demolished parts of Arowojobe and Mende Estate villa, clearing the channel to ensure better flow and prevent flooding.

This comes just as the ministry of Environment also issued 48hours quit notice to illegal squatters at an abandoned federal Secretariat in Ikoyi, an upscale neighborhood in the state.

The ministry’s tour, following up on last Sunday’s inspection, aims to reevaluate alignments and add a human touch to ongoing enforcement along the system 1 corridor.

During the visit, it was noted that structures at Mende Villa Estate are obstructing the channel without observing the mandatory 15-meter setback.

Discussions between officials and occupants at this location were ongoing when an incident occurred.

The inspection also covered other sites like the Nigeria Social Insurance building and Dolphin under bridge, raising concerns about environmental risks and living conditions.

Places visited include Arowojobe Estate in Maryland, Ajose Street in Maryland, Nigeria Social Insurance building in Ikoyi, Dolphin underbridge, and other key locations.