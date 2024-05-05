Enugu state police command says about 195′ criminal suspects have been arrested for various offense in the month of April.

It noted that some had been arraigned and remanded in correctional facilities in the state.

The state police commissioner, Kanayo Uzuegbe made this public at a news conference in Enugu while parading the suspects.

It is a season of parades for the Police Force in Enugu command

According to the CP, these scores of criminal suspects were apprehended for the month of April alone.

Among the suspects was a clergyman charged for abduction, assault and physically had carnal knowledge of a female victim, under pretense of curing her of spiritual problems.

Also some firearm manufacturers in his community was arrested, with 30 expanded cartridges, components and firearms manufacturing equipment were recovered from the suspect.

The case of 18 year old arrested and charged for defiling a 7 year old minor, with scores of cult gang members arrested in month under review.