The All Progressives Congress, APC youths in Kano State have convened to discuss issues relating to their welfare and growth, especially as the Bola Tinubu administration nears one year.

The youths engaged themselves in discussions surrounding the state’s development and the country at large.

According to them, the time is now to bring together youths who will access more laudable programmes of the President initiated to promote the development of women and youths in the country.