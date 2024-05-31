The Jukun Development Association of Nigeria has cleared General TY Danjuma of allegedly making inflammatory statement on May 18th, 2024, during the coronation of the new Chief of Takum.The association says it is worried over the outburst of the Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja, on national television where he alleged that General TY Danjuma, (retired) statement during the said coronation in Takum was inciting.

The association in a statement jointly signed by its National President,Bako Benjamin and it’s secretary general Bulus Abe made available to TVC News said they are deeply disturbed over the assessment of the military hierarchy.

They added that upon thorough scrutiny of the elder statesman and respected General’s speech, no mention of the Nigerian Army or incitement of ethnic division was found.

Mr Bako said the association remains expectant, awaiting a comprehensive clarification from the Chief of Army Staff regarding his unprovoked and unjustified attacks on General TY Danjuma.