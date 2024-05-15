Just days after the discovery of the large-scale illegal crude oil refining site in Abia State, the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe uncovered another illegal crude oil site in the Biseni forest, located in Yenegoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The officers and men of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe were back in Bayelsa after uncovering another bunkering site in Biseni.

Led by the OPDS Commander, Rear Admiral John Okeke, they defied the difficulties of crossing the Tailor Creek on foot to locate the illegal crude oil site in the forest.

A tour of the site revealed a large dug-up pit used for siphoning crude oil from an unknown illegal tapping point.

Also discovered are cooking containers at different locations with some unspecified liters of Automated Gas Oil left behind by the criminals.

The Commander proposed a more stringent majors against the oil thieves as he vowed to ensure those caught face the full wrath of the law.

With continuous successful operations against illegal oil refineries this year, the Joint Task Force shows its readiness to end the menace in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

