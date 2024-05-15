The Lagos State Government has announced the passing of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) to Mr. Governor, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo.

Soyannwo died today after a brief illness. He was 55.

Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Government and people of Lagos, sends his condolences to the Soyannwo family.

“I have lost a brother and a servant of the people,” Mr. Governor said while breaking the news to the Executive Council (EXCO) meeting,

After a minute’s silence in respect of the late DCoS, Mr. Governor ended the EXCO meeting.

The late Gboyega Soyannwo is survived by a wife and two children.