The joint national transport safety committee has embarked on a joint effort to sensitize road users about the dangers of reckless driving.

This comes as the Federal Government commenced the sensitization for all articulated and non-articulated truck drivers and operators in Nigeria on truck minimum standard safety.

The National Chairman of the Joint National Transport Safety Committee, Taiwo Mogbojuri, said the exercise will reduce the road crashes by the truck operators in Nigeria.

The Lagos state sector commander of the federal road safety Corp, applauded this initiative, believing that this collaboration ensures a reduction in road traffic crashes experienced in the state.