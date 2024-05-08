The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released an additional 531 results of candidates that sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The Board made this known in a statement signed by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin.

According to the statement, the newly released results were part of the 64,000 results earlier withheld over suspected infractions making the total number of results released to 1,842,897.

The board also revealed that it has uncovered fresh cases of examination misconduct during the screening of the withheld results making it a total of 92 from the 81 initially discovered.

The examination body however, dismissed reports purporting that an unknown candidate, who did not sit for the Board’s 2024 UTME, obtained scores describing it as fake, malicious, and a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the board.