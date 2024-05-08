In the next two weeks, about 500 officers from the rank of lieutenant in the Nigerian Army will be writing the conversion examination in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

The exercise is particularly for those under the Short Service Commission and Direct Short Service who aspire to serve the country beyond the specified year of service as outlined in the Terms and Conditions of Service.

These Young officers are determined to take up more responsibility in protecting the territorial integrity of the nation at a time Nigeria is faced with security challenges.

Their decision at this time appears to be a boost for the army especially in its fight against kidnapping, banditry and terrorism.

The exercise is common in the Nigerian army for young officers within the rank of lieutenant that enrolled through the short service and direct short service commissions, if they most extend their service year.

The GOC 3 division of the Nigerian Army major general Abdulsallam Abubakar is the Board President.

He said the future of the Nigerian Army rests on the shoulders of the young officers, who are expected to master the basic military skills to face emerging security challenges.

The candidates were charged to maintain the highest standard of regimentation, discipline, and carriage throughout the exercise.