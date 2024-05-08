Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has laid the foundation of a three layer interchange bridge at Dan Agundi.

The bridge is part of the Governor’s vision of decongesting traffic gridlock around the metropolis.

Kano state has continued to be an evolving mega city with its growing population.

As the state grows, traffic continues to be a challenge in some areas in the state.

Governor Abba Yusuf as a result, decided to build more bridges to decongest traffic in the metropolis.

One of the recent project is the Dan Agundi Three Layer Interchange Bridge.

Governor Yusuf laid its foundation in company of the commissioner for works and other top government officials.

Governor Yusuf in December, 2023, awarded the multi-billion naira project with completion period of eighteen months.

The Dan Agundi bridge project was awarded along side another high impact interchange bridge at Tal’udu roundabout.