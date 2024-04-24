Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has revealed that a father has been arrested for sitting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for his son.

The JAMB Registrar made this disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after inspecting a JAMB centre in Kaduna adding that the father was recently arrested.

Expressing concerns on this new trend, he said parents impersonating to sit examinations for their children had become a major challenge for the board, saying those who engaged in cheating should know that it does not pay.

He also explained that technology was helping the board to check such people and get them arrested.

The Registrar added that there were cases of people with two NINs which had defeated the purpose of the identity verification.

He said the board would take the matter up with the NIMC.

The JAMB Registrar also used the opportunity to inform those that have missed the exam, for reasons not caused by the Examination body, to forget about it, saying that JAMB cannot spend tens of millions of the nation’s resources to reorganise a session for few candidates who missed the exams due to their personal recklessness.

He also warned that UTME is not a school-based examination, as such, JAMB would not be responsible for any failure caused to candidates who registered through their secondary schools who either deliberately or due to logistics challenges could not get the candidates to meet their requirements.

The JAMB Registrar reiterated that UTME results cannot be allowed to be valid for more than a year, describing it is a ranking examination, and not an achievement examination that can be kept for a long time.