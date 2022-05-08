First batch of UTME results to be released next week-JAMB

The results of the first batch of candidates who took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Friday and Saturday will be released next week, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocols (PAP), confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday.

However, reports say that the Board would begin releasing the results on Monday or Tuesday.

Around 1,761,338 people registered for both the UTME and the DE, which began on May 6, 2022, across the country.

The examinations, which are being held in 750 Board-approved CBT centers, will conclude on May 16, 2022.

According to an official of the baord, only candidates who experienced technical difficulties as a result of their testing centers would be able to retake the exam.

He stated “Rainfall is not an issue because others have written.

“Our procedure is that we cannot reschedule an examination for any candidate as long as others have written it.”

“If there is a technical problem, we can reschedule, but rain is not an issue.” We will not reschedule those whose session was canceled due to rain.

“If there are technical issues at some centers that prevent some candidates from writing the examination, we certainly have the obligation to reschedule the examination for those candidates.”